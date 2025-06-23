In the middle of a 96-degree day, I stood shoulder to shoulder with a crowd of retirees in City Hall Park today. They were there to support Intro 1096 and I was as well.

We were surrounded by people who know what it means to serve this city. Retirees from every agency. Whether it be school staff, firefighters, sanitation workers, police officers, nurses, hospital workers, and every trade worker who makes your city operate daily, they gathered to fight for the healthcare they were promised.

Intro 1096, sponsored by Council Member Christopher Marte, would protect retirees’ access to traditional Medicare and ensure the city offers a Medigap plan. Not a for-profit alternative with limited networks and pre-authorizations. This bill matters because it would turn legal victories into permanent protections. It would give retirees what they earned.

Many people came out to support the bill. Council Members Chris Marte and Bob Holden, Former Council Member Charles Barron, and Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa as well as Council candidates Collin Thompson and Vanessa Aronson all made time for this. They do not all agree on everything, but they showed up for this. Healthcare should not be a partisan issue. It should not depend on who you vote for or where political values fall. I thank all of you. As we stood in the shadows of City Hall I wondered how many people inside agree and are silenced?

We also heard from Jake Gardener, the attorney who has spent years fighting and winning in court on behalf of retirees. His work has helped hold the line where others have looked the other way.

None of this would be possible without Marianne Pizzitola. She is the reason this movement exists. She runs the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees. Please follow this group, donate anything you can, and keep up to date on that is going on with this fight. Her commitment, her clarity, and her refusal to be silenced have made it possible for retirees to organize and be heard. Marianne has shown more leadership on this issue than most people with power and titles. We are all better off because she has never stopped fighting. She also told me today that even 43 year olds sweat in extreme heat and to use her fan. I politely turned her down.

Most of all, I want to thank the retirees. They came despite the heat, despite the exhaustion, despite how many times they have already had to show up. They came with their never ending force. They brought signs and truth and experience. They showed up not just for themselves but for every single one of us who is still in service.

I am an active worker. This promised NYC retiree insurance is the insurance of my wonderful parents who taught me the value of labor unions, my neighbors, and my friends and they have come to rely on and expect that promise to be fulfilled. With all due respect, most people took low paying jobs because of the promise of great benefits and a pension when you retire. Some are better than myself and did it all for the love of the job like my father. I still have time before retirement. But I went to this rally because I know what is coming. I know that if we do not stand with them now, there may be no one left to stand for us later.

On Friday, we heard that the mayor has walked back his position and now says he supports offering traditional Medicare alongside other options. That is a step. But words alone do not protect people. What we need is not promises, but legislation. We need laws, not statements. That is why Intro 1096 must be brought to a vote and passed.

We do not need to agree on everything to know this is right. It does not matter how you vote. It does not matter what party you belong to. What matters is whether you believe public servants deserve to retire with care and dignity.

I was proud to stand with my ABC colleagues today. More than that, I was proud to stand with the people who built this city.

If you are still in service in any NYC Municipal Agency or you have a friend or family member who is, I hope and beg you are paying attention. This fight belongs to you too. Not just in the future. Right now.

Because someday, that will be us. Please call, politely harass, show up at any NYC council member’s office who has not yet signed on to Intro 1096. We need this signed into legislation. We need Marianne to actually take a break in retirement, at some point. We also need the all NYC retirees to be able to sleep soundly not wondering about this.

We should not need to rely on retirees to show up in extreme heat, we need actives across all agencies to band together. The lives of so many depend on it and so will ours someday.