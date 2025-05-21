If you’re a retiree in the United Federation of Teachers, ask yourself: Does this Union respect you at all? Actions speak louder than words.

Was it respectful when Unity and Michael Mulgrew forced through the MLC a plan to push you into Medicare Advantage, stripping you of traditional Medicare coverage you worked your entire career to earn and didn’t even tell you about it? Was it respectful when he pandered to retirees after Unity lost the retiree election, all the while refusing to file the Amicus Brief in the Bentkowski case?

Was it respectful when they locked you out of meetings, ignored your feedback, and made life-altering decisions about your healthcare without ever having so much as a discussion, let alone a vote?

Was it respectful when Unity Delegates shouted down retirees who sought to debate the outside interference resolution, a direct attack on the organization that has advocated and won for retirees?

And now, when it comes to something as basic and sacred as casting a ballot, Unity is showing you once again just how little they think of you.

Ballots were allegedly mailed on May 1, but to this day, hundreds of retirees across the country still haven’t received them. If you live outside NYC, if you’re homebound, or if you just didn’t receive a ballot even after calling and asking for help, it certainly seems your vote doesn’t matter to them.

Back in November, members of A Better Contract who sit on the UFT Election Committee formally requested electronic voting, a common-sense way to expand access, especially for retirees, members with disabilities, and those living outside New York City. We were told it was impossible without a constitutional amendment, that the language didn’t support such a change. We don’t believe that is true at all.

And yet, somehow, in-person voting, which also doesn’t appear in the UFT Constitution was quietly added in January, hosted exclusively at Unity-dominated events and borough offices. No member-wide vote. No official policy change. Just a selective rule-bending that benefits the incumbents.

So which is it? Either the rules matter or they only matter when it’s convenient for Unity.

This election isn’t being run to empower members. It’s being engineered to preserve power for those already in control. Unity wants to silence any members who challenge him in any way.

As usual, the union’s response has been nothing short of dismissive. The private vendor handling this election, Global Election Services (GES), replaced the long-standing neutral American Arbitration Association, once again a unilateral decision. Since then, communication has been vague, deadlines are confusing, and the instructions? Buried in bureaucratic fine print.

Unity's answer? Blame the mail. Deflect. Pretend the process is working just fine.

But it's not. And you know it.

That’s why A Better Contract has been doing what Unity and GES refuse to do. We’ve been working tirelessly to help retirees track ballots, request replacements, and understand their voting rights. We’ve sent out email updates, hosted meetings, answered questions, and stood by our retirees from the moment this election cycle began.

Meanwhile, Unity just keeps hoping you don’t notice. That you’ll stay confused. That you’ll stay quiet. They encourage Chapter Leaders to bring active members to the borough office to vote!

The individuals who have reached out to us are sometimes homebound, they can not get to the in-person voting that Unity claimed would make the process much more accommodating for all.

They’ve gone as far as accusing anyone helping retirees of "interfering." As if providing basic voter support is somehow unethical. As if caring about your voice and your rights is a threat.

You know why? Because it is a threat to their power. Because you, the retirees who built this union, have power and have an alternative in A Better Contract.

Unity doesn’t want you involved. They want your vote—if it helps them. But they don’t want your participation. They don’t want your oversight. And they certainly don’t want you electing new leaders who would treat retirees like the valued members you are. Luckily, for those of you in the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, you have found an advocate. When we are elected, retirees will be important decision makers and leaders.

This election process was designed to frustrate you. To wear you down. To make you feel forgotten.

But you’re not forgotten. We see you. And we’ve got your back.

If you still haven’t received a ballot, or are unsure what to do, don’t wait. In-person voting is available in every borough—and we’ll help get you there. This is your union too. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Vote for A Better Contract. We will protect traditional Medicare. Vote for the only campaign that knows your power and how important you are to our union. Vote for transparency, integrity, and respect and power, for every member, at every stage of their professional life.

They call it interference.

We call it organizing.

When we fight, we win.

That’s what a union is and does.

In Solidarity,

Katie Harten Anskat

A Better Contract, Treasurer Candidate

KatieHarten@gmail.com