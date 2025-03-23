My name is Katie Anskat, and I’m a UFT delegate and candidate for Treasurer with A Better Contract (ABC).

At the March 19 Delegate Assembly, a slide was shown that included a screenshot of an article I wrote, without naming me, but clearly intended to discredit my work. It was projected alongside a green and yellow flyer that I had absolutely nothing to do with. I did not write it, distribute it, or endorse it.

My article, published publicly under my name, raised fact-based concerns about Governor Hochul’s executive budget proposal to defer $11 billion in NYC pension payments, a deferral that could grow into an $18 billion shortfall by 2044.

I never claimed anyone was stealing from pensions. I never accused Michael Mulgrew or any UFT official of wrongdoing. And for the record, Mulgrew is not a TRS trustee and does not vote on pension deferral decisions. But when a proposal of this magnitude threatens our financial future, especially for Tier 6 educators, who already face delayed retirement and higher contributions, our union must be vocal, transparent, and proactive.

I wasn’t alone in raising these concerns. Arthur Goldstein, ABC’s candidate for Assistant Secretary, also wrote publicly about this issue, challenging Unity’s silence and defending the right of members to be informed. During the Delegate Assembly, both of our articles were shown on screen, and as that happened, Unity delegates stood, cheered, and shouted “say who!” They also gave UFT Treasurer Victoria Lee a standing ovation, despite her presentation failing to acknowledge how long leadership had known about this issue without informing members. I think Ms. Lee is a very intelligent woman and respect her. I have watched her grace and delivery both in person and at TRS meetings. With that said, the slide show attempt to humiliate dues paying members in the audience, is not part of my Union values.

Unity leadership had already shared its concerns with the pension deferral plan in a March 6 memo to the actuary. Then, on March 10, they sent an email expressing “a lack of confidence” in the city’s proposal, but only to retirees, not to active UFT members. Meanwhile, Arthur and I were being publicly attacked at the Delegate Assembly for raising the same concerns, except we shared them with all members.

And even in that March 10 email, the TRS trustees stated they still “support the process.” That is not the kind of bold leadership we need right now. That’s hedging. That’s backdoor politics. And that’s not good enough when our retirement security is at stake.

I stand by what I wrote. I stand with Arthur. And I stand with every member of A Better Contract, who continues to bring these truths to light, not to divide us, but to build a better union.

We are exposing this because we care about what happens to every UFT member—active, retired, Tier 4, Tier 6, and those not even hired yet. We believe in a union that speaks up, doesn’t shut down conversation, and always puts members first.