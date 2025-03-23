Reflections on the UFT DA-3/19
My name is Katie Anskat, and I’m a UFT delegate and candidate for Treasurer with A Better Contract (ABC).
At the March 19 Delegate Assembly, a slide was shown that included a screenshot of an article I wrote, without naming me, but clearly intended to discredit my work. It was projected alongside a green and yellow flyer that I had absolutely nothing to do with. I did not write it, distribute it, or endorse it.
My article, published publicly under my name, raised fact-based concerns about Governor Hochul’s executive budget proposal to defer $11 billion in NYC pension payments, a deferral that could grow into an $18 billion shortfall by 2044.
I never claimed anyone was stealing from pensions. I never accused Michael Mulgrew or any UFT official of wrongdoing. And for the record, Mulgrew is not a TRS trustee and does not vote on pension deferral decisions. But when a proposal of this magnitude threatens our financial future, especially for Tier 6 educators, who already face delayed retirement and higher contributions, our union must be vocal, transparent, and proactive.
I wasn’t alone in raising these concerns. Arthur Goldstein, ABC’s candidate for Assistant Secretary, also wrote publicly about this issue, challenging Unity’s silence and defending the right of members to be informed. During the Delegate Assembly, both of our articles were shown on screen, and as that happened, Unity delegates stood, cheered, and shouted “say who!” They also gave UFT Treasurer Victoria Lee a standing ovation, despite her presentation failing to acknowledge how long leadership had known about this issue without informing members. I think Ms. Lee is a very intelligent woman and respect her. I have watched her grace and delivery both in person and at TRS meetings. With that said, the slide show attempt to humiliate dues paying members in the audience, is not part of my Union values.
Unity leadership had already shared its concerns with the pension deferral plan in a March 6 memo to the actuary. Then, on March 10, they sent an email expressing “a lack of confidence” in the city’s proposal, but only to retirees, not to active UFT members. Meanwhile, Arthur and I were being publicly attacked at the Delegate Assembly for raising the same concerns, except we shared them with all members.
And even in that March 10 email, the TRS trustees stated they still “support the process.” That is not the kind of bold leadership we need right now. That’s hedging. That’s backdoor politics. And that’s not good enough when our retirement security is at stake.
I stand by what I wrote. I stand with Arthur. And I stand with every member of A Better Contract, who continues to bring these truths to light, not to divide us, but to build a better union.
We are exposing this because we care about what happens to every UFT member—active, retired, Tier 4, Tier 6, and those not even hired yet. We believe in a union that speaks up, doesn’t shut down conversation, and always puts members first.
You did a great job, Katie, providing information to members based on factual evidence something UNITY should have prioritized before they were exposed.
Just so you know: During the executive board meeting this past Monday, I asked the following question about the pension bill:
“A budget bill was submitted by Governor Hochul to amend the administrative code of the City of New York, in relation to amortization and valuation methods used for contributions to the New York City employees' retirement system. People have been calling state senators who are unaware UFT opposes it. Why is that, and what can we do to change it? How can we get more members involved to support UFT opposing this bill?”
The response I received from Tom Brown was a self-aggrandizing speech about his accomplishments as a TRS Pension representative, followed by him cursing at me: “I am fucking tired of all this misinformation and propaganda out there.” He never addressed my question.
The disrespect and unprofessionalism were staggering. It’s clear he prioritized his ego over answering a legitimate concern I raised during question period.
This reaction speaks volumes. When members like you or me ask questions or share factual information, we’re met with hostility instead of dialogue. Transparency shouldn’t be this hard.
Katie,
Those Unity trolls chanting, “Say who” is really scary because they want names for a witch hunt. What they fail to realize is that members like you and Arthur are asking legitimate questions that every UFT member should be asking of themselves regarding the information presented (or hidden from them).
Since when is asking questions so wrong, especially something you and Arthur fully vetted? Also, they're conflating several posts to you/Arthur/ABC, which isn't true. Neither was it true that you or anyone in ABC said Mulgrew is stealing or borrowing from the pension fund.
If Unity or anyone wants to accuse ABC or whoever, then get the facts checked and straight. Stop putting words into people's mouths!
Great job as always, Katie! And UFT will become better because of you, Arthur, and ABC because of your integrity, trustworthiness and sincerity.