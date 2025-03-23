Katie Anskat

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Ibeth Mejia 🍉's avatar
Ibeth Mejia 🍉
Mar 24, 2025

You did a great job, Katie, providing information to members based on factual evidence something UNITY should have prioritized before they were exposed.

Just so you know: During the executive board meeting this past Monday, I asked the following question about the pension bill:

“A budget bill was submitted by Governor Hochul to amend the administrative code of the City of New York, in relation to amortization and valuation methods used for contributions to the New York City employees' retirement system. People have been calling state senators who are unaware UFT opposes it. Why is that, and what can we do to change it? How can we get more members involved to support UFT opposing this bill?”

The response I received from Tom Brown was a self-aggrandizing speech about his accomplishments as a TRS Pension representative, followed by him cursing at me: “I am fucking tired of all this misinformation and propaganda out there.” He never addressed my question.

The disrespect and unprofessionalism were staggering. It’s clear he prioritized his ego over answering a legitimate concern I raised during question period.

This reaction speaks volumes. When members like you or me ask questions or share factual information, we’re met with hostility instead of dialogue. Transparency shouldn’t be this hard.

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Jessica Kim's avatar
Jessica Kim
Mar 23, 2025

Katie,

Those Unity trolls chanting, “Say who” is really scary because they want names for a witch hunt. What they fail to realize is that members like you and Arthur are asking legitimate questions that every UFT member should be asking of themselves regarding the information presented (or hidden from them).

Since when is asking questions so wrong, especially something you and Arthur fully vetted? Also, they're conflating several posts to you/Arthur/ABC, which isn't true. Neither was it true that you or anyone in ABC said Mulgrew is stealing or borrowing from the pension fund.

If Unity or anyone wants to accuse ABC or whoever, then get the facts checked and straight. Stop putting words into people's mouths!

Great job as always, Katie! And UFT will become better because of you, Arthur, and ABC because of your integrity, trustworthiness and sincerity.

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