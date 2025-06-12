Last night at the June Delegate Assembly of the United Federation of Teachers, something happened that I can’t stop thinking about, and I’m not going to stay quiet about it.

About 400 delegates gathered in Shanker Hall at UFT Headquarters, as we do every month, to take care of union business. Debate, motions, updates are what you’d expect. But while that was happening, something disgusting was going on in the men’s bathroom, something targeted, misogynistic, and sexual harassment aimed at a woman I deeply respect.

While I was sitting in the hall, Olivia Swisher, the presidential candidate for the Arise caucus, reached out to me. She told me that something disturbing had been found in the urinals. Olivia didn’t have to tell me. She could have said nothing but she didn’t. She and other members of Arise did the right thing. They found the materials, reported it immediately, and Kyle DeAngelis, also from Arise, removed them. The incident was emailed to Leroy Barr on the spot by Peter Allen-Lamphere. What struck me most in that moment wasn’t just the ugliness of the act itself, but the contrast in how people responded. This incident revealed something about character. It showed the true colors of whoever did this, and frankly, it also showed the true colors of Arise. That they chose to come to me, to take action, and to do so with kindness and integrity, even after a hard-fought election, speaks volumes.

What they found was a laminated decal placed deliberately in all the urinals of the Shanker Hall men's bathroom. It showed a photo of Amy Arundell, a union leader, an educator, a mother, and my friend. Next to her face were the words: “PISS ON MY FACE.” This is a clear case of sexual harassment, workplace bullying, and psychological abuse.

This wasn’t a bad joke. It was an attack. Political, violent, calculated. Whoever did it brought these decals in prepared, printed and laminated. And after the first three were removed, another set appeared. This was planned. It was hateful. And it was specifically meant to degrade a woman.

Let’s not forget that Amy works in that building. Her office is at 52 Broadway. This didn’t just happen in some distant venue, it happened in her workplace. How can any woman be expected to return to work in a building where her photo was placed in a urinal, where no one knows yet who did it, and where leadership hasn’t taken immediate, public steps to ensure her safety and dignity? This isn’t just an attack, it has created a toxic, hostile work environment. If we’re serious about protecting our members, especially women, then that has to matter.

The worst part? The election is over. Unity won. They have the majority. They hold the room. And still, some UFT member or members thought it necessary to go after Amy, who wasn’t even in the building, in such a vile, personal, and gendered way.

We are in a union where more than 75 percent of the membership is women. This kind of behavior doesn’t just offend, it sends a message. A very clear one. That if you are a woman who speaks up, if you run for something, if you lead, this is what you can expect in return. To be humiliated. To be reduced. To be silenced.

We all need to take a hard look at how we treat one another, especially the women in this union. Yes, this election season was heated. Words were said, emotions ran high, and people campaigned hard. I’ve said things I regret. We all have. But that doesn’t excuse what happened, and it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the opportunity to do better. The election is over. It’s time to stop cutting each other down and start repairing what’s been damaged.

If we really believe in union values, we can’t allow this to be brushed aside. This is not about ABC versus Unity versus Arise. It’s about what kind of union we are. It’s about basic decency. If we keep tolerating this behavior, especially toward women, then we are failing each other.

There is no excuse. If union leadership doesn’t address this publicly, investigate it seriously, and make it clear that this kind of harassment won’t be tolerated, then they are complicit in allowing it to happen again.

To Amy: you didn’t deserve this. You’ve spent your career fighting for this union and its members, even those who would turn around and treat you like this. I’m proud to stand with you.

To the women in this union: I see you. I value you. I will keep organizing for a union that makes space for all of us, not just those in power.

And to the person who did this: you didn’t just insult Amy. You insulted every woman in this union. You made it clear how you feel about our leadership, and about women in general. You may think you scared us into silence. But you didn’t. We see you, and we’re not going anywhere.

There are amazing true unionists in all parts of this union from all different slates and caucuses. We need to all do better by one another.