Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Parks's avatar
Susan Parks
7d

I am rarely shocked but this disgraceful act shocks and disturbs me to my core.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
7d

This was an attack on the opposition regardless of the gender.

Unity is not a caucus it is a politburo and cronyism is its creed.

And the fact that turn out was 28% is a disgrace.

I am waiting for Randi Weingarten to decry the low turn out, when she is so “concerned” about vote suppression but that will never happen.

Absolute power leads to absolute corruption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katie Anskat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture