Subscribe
Sign in
Misogyny at the UFT Delegate Assembly
By Katie Anskat
Jun 12
•
Katie Anskat
108
Share this post
Katie Anskat
Misogyny at the UFT Delegate Assembly
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
44
May 2025
Retirees, Take Note: Unity’s Fine Print Says “Don’t Vote” Without Saying It
If you’re a retiree in the United Federation of Teachers, ask yourself: Does this Union respect you at all?
May 21
•
Katie Anskat
7
Share this post
Katie Anskat
Retirees, Take Note: Unity’s Fine Print Says “Don’t Vote” Without Saying It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
Reflections on the UFT DA-3/19
My name is Katie Anskat, and I’m a UFT delegate and candidate for Treasurer with A Better Contract (ABC).
Mar 23
•
Katie Anskat
18
Share this post
Katie Anskat
Reflections on the UFT DA-3/19
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
© 2025 Katie Anskat
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts